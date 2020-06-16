Steelers Cancel Annual Friday Night Lights Practice

PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers training camp schedule is making another change as they will not be hosting their annual Friday Night Lights practice at Latrobe Memorial Stadium this summer, according to team spokesperson Burt Lauten.

The yearly practice brings fans from across the area to Latrobe to watch the team under the lights during training camp. Pittsburgh has already announced they are making plans to host camp at Heinz Field this summer to follow the protocols set out by the NFL.

"We look forward to returning to Saint Vincent College and Latrobe in 2021 for training camp," Lauten said.

The league has yet to put dates into place for when players can return to facilities. Right now, the Steelers are allowed to have coaches back in their practice facility at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex but are still waiting to bring players in.

Currently, the Pro Football Hall of Fame still plans to host their Hall of Fame Game on August 6 between the Steelers and Dallas Cowboys. The league mandates teams must host training camp at least 15 days before their first preseason game.

The NFL's virtual offseason program is allowed to run through June 26, but teams have the option to end early. The Steelers hosted virtual OTAs last month.

Noah Strackbein is a Senior Writer with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.