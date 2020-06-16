AllSteelers
Top Stories
GM Report
News
Podcasts

Steelers Cancel Annual Friday Night Lights Practice

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers training camp schedule is making another change as they will not be hosting their annual Friday Night Lights practice at Latrobe Memorial Stadium this summer, according to team spokesperson Burt Lauten. 

The yearly practice brings fans from across the area to Latrobe to watch the team under the lights during training camp. Pittsburgh has already announced they are making plans to host camp at Heinz Field this summer to follow the protocols set out by the NFL. 

"We look forward to returning to Saint Vincent College and Latrobe in 2021 for training camp," Lauten said.

The league has yet to put dates into place for when players can return to facilities. Right now, the Steelers are allowed to have coaches back in their practice facility at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex but are still waiting to bring players in. 

Currently, the Pro Football Hall of Fame still plans to host their Hall of Fame Game on August 6 between the Steelers and Dallas Cowboys. The league mandates teams must host training camp at least 15 days before their first preseason game. 

The NFL's virtual offseason program is allowed to run through June 26, but teams have the option to end early. The Steelers hosted virtual OTAs last month. 

Noah Strackbein is a Senior Writer with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Former Steelers DC Dick Lebeau on Mt. Rushmore of Defensive Coaches

The Steelers' Hall of Fame defensive coordinator is one of four names listed on the Defensive Coaches Mt. Rushmore.

Noah Strackbein

Rookie Impact: Antoine Brooks Jr. Brings Versatility to Steelers Defense

Maryland's Antoine Brooks Jr. was drafted as a depth piece in the defensive secondary. Will he amount to starting material?

Donnie Druin

Around The 412: Steelers Fan Turned Steelers Player

Around The 412 is joined by Steelers defensive lineman Chris Wormley.

Around The 412

Report: 76ers, Devils Owners Purchase Minority Stake in Steelers

The co-owners led the group that bought the Philadelphia 76ers for $280 million in 2011.

Noah Strackbein

Chris Wormley: Getting Traded to Steelers a 'Dream Come True'

The Steelers defensive lineman found himself removing his fandom before entering the 2020 season living a childhood dream.

Noah Strackbein

MMQB: Steelers Weakest Link Still on Offense

Even with a returning Ben Roethlisberger, the Steelers pass catchers leave reason for concern.

Noah Strackbein

Antonio Brown Gets 2-Years Probation for Felony Burglary With Battery Charges

Former Steelers wide receiver is set to complete two years probation, and a number of other requirements, following an incident with a moving truck driver.

Noah Strackbein

Ravens Share Powerful Video on Equality

Baltimore stars, Lamar Jackson, Mark Ingram and many more join together to spread awareness on police brutality.

Noah Strackbein

Breer: Steelers One of Five Defenses to Watch

The Steelers forced 20 turnovers in 2019.

Noah Strackbein

by

kcroyals85

Steelers' Matt Feiler Signs Second-Year Tender

The Steelers had two players sign their second-round tenders on Thursday.

Noah Strackbein