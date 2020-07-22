AllSteelers
Top Stories
GM Report
News
Podcasts

Former Steelers All-Pro Carlton Haselrig Dies at 54

Noah Strackbein

Former Steelers Pro Bowl guard and six-time NCAA wrestling champion, Carlton Haselrig, died Wednesday at his home in Johnstown at the age of 54.  

Haselrig became a six-time NCAA champion at Pitt-Johnstown before deciding to go pro in football. Haselrig didn't play football in college but was selected by the Steelers in the 12th round of the 1989 NFL Draft. 

After finding his footing as a guard in the NFL, Haselrig spent four years in Pittsburgh. During his time, he made a Pro Bowl and was named first-team All-Pro in 1992. His career unfortunately, ended early in 1995 as he battled issues with drugs and alcohol. 

From 1987-89, Haselrig won Division II national championships in wrestling. At the time, DII athletes could also compete in the DI tournament, which Haselrig won three times as well. 

This eventually caused the NCAA to change the rule, removing DII wrestlings from the DI tournament. 

Haselrig has spent the past few years assistant coaching the wrestling and football teams at his alma mater, Greater Johnstown High School. 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Scouting Report: Steelers Offensive Line Filled Out Nicely in Offseason

After losing Ramon Foster to retirement, the Steelers did well refilling their offensive line.

Noah Strackbein

Anthony McFarland Posts Pic of Him Signing Steelers Contract

It appears the Steelers signed their second rookie on Tuesday.

Noah Strackbein

10 Steelers Most Likely to Be Cut for 80-Man Roster

The Steelers need to trim their roster to 80 players, leaving these 10 most likely to be cut before training camp.

Noah Strackbein

NFL Cancels Preseason, Steelers Roster to Only Hold 80

The Steelers will need to waive - or not sign - 10 players from their training camp roster.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Ink First Rookie Contract, LB Alex Highsmith

The Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly agreed on their first rookie contract, signing Alex Highsmith.

Noah Strackbein

Former Steelers CB Ike Taylor Admits He Listened to Music in His Helmet

Former Steelers cornerback Ike Taylor took pre-snap hype to a new level during his playing days.

Noah Strackbein

Scouting Report: Steelers Have a Top Tier Tight End Set and a Backup Battle

The first two and last two tight ends on the Pittsburgh Steelers' roster are set to make different waves during training camp.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Sign Former Utah State TE Dax Raymond

The Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly signed a tight end the same day they released one.

Donnie Druin

Steelers Waive TE Christian Scotland-Williamson

Christian Scotland-Williamson signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers through the NFL's International Player Pathway in 2018.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers' Monday Night Opener to Be Played Without Fans

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced MetLife Stadium will not hold fans indefinitely.

Noah Strackbein