Former Steelers All-Pro Carlton Haselrig Dies at 54

Former Steelers Pro Bowl guard and six-time NCAA wrestling champion, Carlton Haselrig, died Wednesday at his home in Johnstown at the age of 54.

Haselrig became a six-time NCAA champion at Pitt-Johnstown before deciding to go pro in football. Haselrig didn't play football in college but was selected by the Steelers in the 12th round of the 1989 NFL Draft.

After finding his footing as a guard in the NFL, Haselrig spent four years in Pittsburgh. During his time, he made a Pro Bowl and was named first-team All-Pro in 1992. His career unfortunately, ended early in 1995 as he battled issues with drugs and alcohol.

From 1987-89, Haselrig won Division II national championships in wrestling. At the time, DII athletes could also compete in the DI tournament, which Haselrig won three times as well.

This eventually caused the NCAA to change the rule, removing DII wrestlings from the DI tournament.

Haselrig has spent the past few years assistant coaching the wrestling and football teams at his alma mater, Greater Johnstown High School.

