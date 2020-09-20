84-Yard Touchdown a Simple Pitch and Catch, According to Chase Claypool and His Quarterback

PITTSBURGH -- Chase Claypool's first NFL touchdown came on the fourth-longest receiving score for a Steelers rookie in franchise history.

The rookie took an 84-yard catch to the house in the second quarter of the team's Week 2 matchup against the Denver Broncos. A sideline pass that nearly ran him out of bounds, Claypool beat the defender on the outside and went untouched into the endzone.

"Sometimes you hear the play-call and you know you're going to score or you know the ball is coming your way," Claypool said. "That was one of those plays where I knew I had a pretty good chance to get the ball and I just had to win on the route. Ben [Roethlisberger] put it in the perfect spot for me to go do that."

With a pass thrown that far, the hardest part for a receiver will typically be locating it while maintaining your momentum.

"Usually it's tough to focus on the ball when you're running full speed because your heads shaking a little bit," Claypool said. "But Ben lofted it up pretty good to where it wasn't that hard to see the ball. I really just had to run under it and it was right there."

Claypool is 5-5 in targets this season, adding 88 yards to his career total. The rookie also added two tackles on special teams in his second NFL game.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger didn't take the credit Claypool handed him for the touchdown. After telling media he'd like to perform better in the upcoming weeks, Roethlisberger said his touchdown to the rookie was a play that the receiver just simply made.

"We kind of had the coverage there in the zone but that guy has that deep zone. And they blitzed the guy up the middle, so I didn't have a lot of time," Roethlisberger said, describing the play. "I just kind of threw it far and high and let Chase run under it, and he really did all the work."

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.