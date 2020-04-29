AllSteelers
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Chase Claypool Picks His Jersey Number

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- It's time to buy your new Steelers jersey.

Steelers first pick in the 2020 draft has picked his NFL number. Chase Claypool wore No. 83 at Notre Dame and will now represent the No. 11 in Pittsburgh. 

Claypool was the 49th overall pick in the NFL Draft. Pittsburgh's second-round selection, the wide receiver said he didn't expect the Steelers to draft him, but felt it's the best fit he could've found.

The number 11  needs some redemption after being worn by Donte Moncrief. One of Pittsburgh's biggest 2019 free agent signings only lasted five games with the team, catching 26% of his passes. 

Hopes are higher for Claypool and his venture with the Steelers. He's the first rookie to announce his number. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2020 NFL Draft Open Thread | Live Blog

Join Pittsburgh Steelers fans in following the 2020 NFL Draft with commentary from AllSteelers writers.

Noah Strackbein

by

SI Draft Tracker

Maryland HC Gives Steelers Ideas of Use for Anthony McFarland

Anthony McFarland's former head coach adds some insight as to where the Pittsburgh Steelers can utilize their newest running back.

Noah Strackbein

Kevin Colbert Denies Jameis Winston Rumors, Puts End to Cam Newton Debate

Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert put a damper on the team signing a veteran quarterback this offseason.

Noah Strackbein

James Conner Responds to Questions About His Future With Steelers

James Conner shared a thought on some questioning his future with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Noah Strackbein

Notre Dame HC Brian Kelly Explains Where Chase Claypool Fits Best on the Field

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly has some input on the Pittsburgh Steelers' second-round draft pick.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Exercise Fifth-Year Option on T.J. Watt

The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed the fifth-year option on outside linebacker T.J. Watt's contract.

Noah Strackbein

Around The 412: Steelers 2020 NFL Draft Recap

Review the Pittsburgh Steelers 2020 NFL Draft class and how they improved their team with six new rookies.

Around The 412

National Media Grade, React to Steelers 2020 Draft Class

Media outlets through the country grade and react to the Pittsburgh Steelers' 2020 draft haul.

Donnie Druin

Steelers Spend Weekend Adding 10 UDFA, Waiving 3 Players

The Pittsburgh Steelers added a handful of undrafted free agents following the 2020 NFL Draft.

Noah Strackbein

by

Franco$44

Steelers Offseason Brought Heavy Focus to Red Zone Offense, Special Teams

The Pittsburgh Steelers targeted two areas of play during the 2020 NFL offseason and it's shown in their roster additions.

Connor Deitrich