PITTSBURGH -- It's time to buy your new Steelers jersey.

Steelers first pick in the 2020 draft has picked his NFL number. Chase Claypool wore No. 83 at Notre Dame and will now represent the No. 11 in Pittsburgh.

Claypool was the 49th overall pick in the NFL Draft. Pittsburgh's second-round selection, the wide receiver said he didn't expect the Steelers to draft him, but felt it's the best fit he could've found.

The number 11 needs some redemption after being worn by Donte Moncrief. One of Pittsburgh's biggest 2019 free agent signings only lasted five games with the team, catching 26% of his passes.

Hopes are higher for Claypool and his venture with the Steelers. He's the first rookie to announce his number.