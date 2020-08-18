Claypool Catches Touchdown Over Haden: 'He's Going To Be a Problem'

PITTSBURGH -- On Monday, for the first time since December, the Steelers played football in pads. It was also the first time media was allowed on-site at Heinz Field. Which subsequently meant they got to see Chase Claypool catch a touchdown in a Steelers helmet for the first time.

Now, this is nothing to rave about. A second-round pick should catch more than a training camp touchdown. But how and against who the touchdown happened is what has everyone, including the defender, excited.

Fans got to see individual drills. Claypool, making a diving catch from Ben Roethlisberger in the back of the endzone. But it wasn't his only touchdown on the day.

Cornerback Joe Haden lined up across from Claypool on the two yard-line, and the rest is history.

"It was a back-shoulder fade in the endzone from the two-yard line," Haden said. "I was underneath of it. Kind of went back shoulder, so I tried to play through the hands, and he just kept it in his hands. He didn't let me knock it out."

Touchdown.

It wasn't the first play Claypool and Haden have lined up against each other, and it won't be the last. However, this was the first time reporters in attendance were able to bring the rookie's play to life outside of Heinz Field.

"It wasn't even just that play, he's had a couple plays on me this camp," Haden laughed. "I've been lined up against him pretty often. He's a big, fast receiver, and he's able to adjust to the ball in the air. He hasn't shown me anything too bad. He's been able to give Ben a big body, a big deep threat with soft hands that can jump up and get it. As long as he just keeps going, staying healthy, I think he's going to be a problem."

In the short time players have been at camp, Claypool has impressed his most veteran corner. Haden is entering his 11th season in the NFL, coming off his third Pro Bowl. He's seen a lot and played against plenty of the league's top talent.

Still, Claypool stands out.

"He's impressed me for sure," Haden said. "Just his size, his speed, his ability to adjust to the ball in the air, and then he doesn't really say too much. He's out there. I've seen him working hard, asking questions on the offense just getting the routes. He's been doing a really good job. I think he's a great young talent, and his work ethic shows he wants to be great. Doesn't do too much talking he just gets after it.

"As long as he knows the playbook, as long as him and Ben [Roethlisberger] on cord with the checks and everything, I think he has all the physical attributes to be a baller."

The Steelers wide receiver core is looking to bounce back after a challenging year in 2019. With Roethlisberger back and everyone healthy, this group wants to find the success the offense had two seasons ago.

Claypool looks to fit right in. For Haden, he reminds him of others in the group who have plenty of value to bing to the receiving core.

"James Washington has had some really good plays on me in practice last year," Haden said, thinking back to a play like Claypool's. "I think we have really good athletic receivers. They're out there for a reason. They're really good ballers, and we got Ben putting the ball on point too. We've got really athletic players that can make plays against starting corners in the league, and I'm glad that these dudes are on my team."

