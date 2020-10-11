Steelers' David DeCastro Out for Remainder of Game vs. Eagles

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without All-Pro guard David DeCastro for the remainder of their game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

DeCastro left the field with an abdominal injury in the first quarter and headed to the locker room. His initial injury report listed him as questionable to return. That was later downgraded to out.

DeCastro missed the team's first two games of the season with a knee injury. He return in Week 3 and hasn't dealt with an injury since.

The Steelers replaced DeCastro with rookie Kevin Dotson. Dotson started Week 2 in place of the Pro Bowl guard. He was ranked the NFL's top guard in Week 2, according to Pro Football Focus.

Wide receiver Diontae Johnson is questionable to return with a back injury.

