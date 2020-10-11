SI.com
AllSteelers
HomeGM ReportNewsGame DayPodcastsAllSteelers+
Search

Steelers' David DeCastro Out for Remainder of Game vs. Eagles

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without All-Pro guard David DeCastro for the remainder of their game against the Philadelphia Eagles. 

DeCastro left the field with an abdominal injury in the first quarter and headed to the locker room. His initial injury report listed him as questionable to return. That was later downgraded to out. 

DeCastro missed the team's first two games of the season with a knee injury. He return in Week 3 and hasn't dealt with an injury since. 

The Steelers replaced DeCastro with rookie Kevin Dotson. Dotson started Week 2 in place of the Pro Bowl guard. He was ranked the NFL's top guard in Week 2, according to Pro Football Focus.

Wide receiver Diontae Johnson is questionable to return with a back injury.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

THANKS FOR READING ALL STEELERS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Steelers Keys to Victory Over the Eagles

For the Pittsburgh Steelers, keeping their undefeated season alive comes down to overcoming these obstacles.

Noah Strackbein

Morning Joe: Steelers First 4-0 Start in 41 Years is Not as Easy as it Seems

The Pittsburgh Steelers' road to 4-0 changed, but even if their opponent is easier on paper, it's not a cakewalk to stay undefeated.

Noah Strackbein

Eric Ebron Wants a Forfeit for the Steelers-Titans Game

Tight end Eric Ebron believes the NFL owes the Pittsburgh Steelers a win.

Noah Strackbein

Longtime Steelers Lineman, Broadcaster Diagnosed With ALS

Longtime Pittsburgh Steelers lineman and broadcaster Tunch Ilkin announced his diagnosis on Thursday.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers vs. Eagles Outlook: Who Has the Advantage on Each Side of the Ball?

What advantages and disadvantages do the Pittsburgh Steelers have in Week 5 against the Philadelphia Eagles?

Noah Strackbein

If the Bills Deserve a Forfeit, So Do the Steelers

The Tennessee Titans are under investigation by the NFL, and if anything leading to the COVID-19 outbreak is found, it should be the Pittsburgh Steelers who benefit.

Noah Strackbein

by

Bills12345

T.J. Watt Misses Practice With Knee Injury

Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt was added to the team's injury report on Thursday after missing practice.

Noah Strackbein

It's a Guessing Game as the Steelers Scout the Eagles

The Pittsburgh Steelers have no idea who will start for the Philadelphia Eagles this weekend, and they're preparing as such.

Noah Strackbein

It'll Be a Sack Party for the Steelers in Week 5, and Here's Why

The Pittsburgh Steelers are Carson Wentz and a struggling Philadelphia Eagles' worst nightmare.

Noah Strackbein

Eric Ebron's Progression in Pittsburgh Will Pay Dividends

After a stellar week three outing, tight end Eric Ebron proved just how valuable he could be for the Pittsburgh Steelers offense.

Donnie Druin