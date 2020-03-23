Steelers Super Bowl Winning Defensive Coordinator Passes Away

PITTSBURGH -- Former Steelers defensive coordinator, Woody Widenhofer, has passed away at the age of 77 after suffering a stroke Saturday night. Widenhofer was a defensive coach for 10 years in Pittsburgh, handling the line backers from 1973-1978 and as defensive coordinator from 1979-1983.

Widenhofer coached during the Steel Curtain era, working with players like Jack Lambert and Jack Ham. During his time as linebackers coach and cordinator, the Steelers won four Super Bowls; IX, X, XIII and XIV.

Widenhofer was also a native of the Pittsburgh region, growing up in Butler, Pennsylvania.

"We are saddened to learn of the passing of Woody Widenhofer. Woody played an important role coaching our famed Steel Curtain defense when he helped us win four Super Bowls in the 1970s, team president Art Rooney II released in a statement. "He coached some of the best linebackers in NFL history during his time in Pittsburgh and was later elevated to defensive coordinator, where he guided the defense in our Super Bowl XIV victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

"A local native of Butler, Woody will be missed by those who knew him and played under him. Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Widenhofer family."

Widenhofer was also a long-time college coach, being part of the staffs at Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Minnesota, Vanderbilt, Missouri, Southeast Louisianna and New Mexico State. The former coach also worked below Bill Belichick in Cleveland in 1993. His coaching career is rounded off with stops with the Detroit Lions and the Oklahoma Outlaws, a USFL member.

