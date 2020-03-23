AllSteelers
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Steelers Super Bowl Winning Defensive Coordinator Passes Away

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- Former Steelers defensive coordinator, Woody Widenhofer, has passed away at the age of 77 after suffering a stroke Saturday night. Widenhofer was a defensive coach for 10 years in Pittsburgh, handling the line backers from 1973-1978 and as defensive coordinator from 1979-1983. 

Widenhofer coached during the Steel Curtain era, working with players like Jack Lambert and Jack Ham. During his time as linebackers coach and cordinator, the Steelers won four Super Bowls; IX, X, XIII and XIV. 

Widenhofer was also a native of the Pittsburgh region, growing up in Butler, Pennsylvania. 

"We are saddened to learn of the passing of Woody Widenhofer. Woody played an important role coaching our famed Steel Curtain defense when he helped us win four Super Bowls in the 1970s, team president Art Rooney II released in a statement. "He coached some of the best linebackers in NFL history during his time in Pittsburgh and was later elevated to defensive coordinator, where he guided the defense in our Super Bowl XIV victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

"A local native of Butler, Woody will be missed by those who knew him and played under him. Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Widenhofer family."

Widenhofer was also a long-time college coach, being part of the staffs at Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Minnesota, Vanderbilt, Missouri, Southeast Louisianna and New Mexico State. The former coach also worked below Bill Belichick in Cleveland in 1993. His coaching career is rounded off with stops with the Detroit Lions and the Oklahoma Outlaws, a USFL member.

For all Steelers news and updates, stay connected with AllSteelers and join the community page to get involved.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Steelers Donate $100,000 to Emergency Needs Fund

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a generous contribution toward an emergency needs fund in hindsight to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Noah Strackbein

Ben Roethlisberger Helps Keeps Local Business Alive During Shutdown

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is playing his part in helping support local businesses during tough times.

Noah Strackbein

Ben Roethlisberger Leads Early Odds For Comeback Player of the Year

Ben Roethlisberger is throwing without pain for the first time in year and is an early favorite to win the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year.

Noah Strackbein

2020 Mock Draft: Steelers Go QB, TE With First Two Picks

Even after the signing of Eric Ebron, the Pittsburgh Steelers are predicted to eye up a tight end early in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Week 1 Free Agency Breakdown, Salary Cap Outlook

Week 1 of free agency is over and the Pittsburgh Steelers made plenty of noise early.

Noah Strackbein

Former Steeler Artie Burns Signs One-Year Deal With Bears

Former Pittsburgh Steelers' first-round pick Artie Burns found a new home in free agency.

Noah Strackbein

XFL Players the Steelers Can Target in Free Agency

Some XFL stars will be headed to NFL training camps this summer, and the Pittsburgh Steelers are going to get involved in the signings.

Noah Strackbein

For Steelers, It's Time We Stop Doubting the Return of Ben Roethlisberger

Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger is on his way back and feeling better than ever. It's time we start believing him.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Agree to Two-Year Deal with TE Eric Ebron

The Pittsburgh Steelers add tight end help with a big splash in free agency.

Noah Strackbein

by

Johnny Football

In Rare AFC North Trade, Steelers Land DT Chris Wormley

In a rare AFC North trade, the Pittsburgh Steelers have landed a defensive tackle.

Noah Strackbein