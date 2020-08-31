DeCastro Continues to Sit, Edmunds and Johnson Return to Practice

PITTSBURGH -- All-Pro guard David DeCastro remains the biggest namem on the Steelers' injury report.

DeCastro has missed time prior to this injury. He returned last Friday but left practice early with a lower body injury. Head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed DeCastro missed practice Monday and continues to be evaluated.

The Steelers also missed running back Anthony McFarland and long snapper Kam Canaday on Monday. Defensive end Chris Wormley (shoulder) returned to practice in a limited capacity.

Tomlin did recognize Terrell Edmunds and Diontae Johnson as players who are working their way back to full time. Neither were listed on the team's pool report on Monday.

Players will have a scheduled day off on Tuesday before returning on Wednesday.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.