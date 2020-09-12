Steelers Will Demonstrate in Unity During National Anthem

PITTSBURGH -- Steven Nelson addressed the media on Saturday afternoon, taking questions on the Steelers' intentions during the National Anthem and Black National Anthem on Monday night.

Nelson wouldn't give up the Steelers' plans for the Anthems. He did say the team will come out "as one unit" and express their feelings towards the situation regarding social justice across the country. But for what'll they'll do, "you guys will see that on Monday."

Wide receiver James Washington confirmed the team won't leak their plans before the game. Washington said the Steelers have a group of players who meet to discuss the team's intentions, and then the whole roster gives their input once an idea is agreed upon.

Defensive end Stephon Tuitt made his intentions known, posting a picture on Instagram declaring that he will stand during the National Anthem.

"I stand for the flag because I am a proud American," Tuitt wrote. "Like previously stated, this country has provided and rewarded my family in so many ways through our perseverance and hard work. I will continue to honor my country and be an example to my children to stand for what they believe in."

When asked if the players will express individualism during their demonstration, Nelson said the Steelers will be "all together. Unity."

The Steelers took time before a Friday night scrimmage during training camp to link arms across the field and have head coach Mike Tomlin address the organization's thoughts on the ongoing movement for social justice and racial equality.

Come Monday night, the Steelers will make another gesture towards unity.

