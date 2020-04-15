AllSteelers
Derek Watt Chooses Jersey Number for 2020

Donnie Druin

With his ink still fresh on the contract, one of the newest members of the Pittsburgh Steelers has selected a new jersey number for the upcoming season. Fullback Derek Watt will be in new threads, via his Instagram page.

New City. New Number. Same Goal. #HereWeGo

As Watt said in his post, a new jersey number will help in initiating a fresh start after being released by the Los Angeles Chargers earlier this offseason. With Terrell Edmunds already possessing Watt's original #34 that was worn for the first few years of his career, Watt now takes on the vacant #44 left behind by Tyler Matakevich. Oddly enough, part of Watt's strengths include his play on special teams, a big role of Matakevich's during his stay in Pittsburgh. 

As a running back/fullback, Watt is only allowed to choose numbers 20-49. Other potential numbers Watt may have taken includes 35, 42, 46, 47 and 49, all vacant during the 2019 season. 

If all goes well in defeating COVID-19, we'll see Watt's new number in action on schedule. 

