Devin Bush Throws Down Dunks With Local Basketball Player

Devin Bush made a Pittsburgh resident's day by stopping by for a surprise hoop session at his house.

Chartiers Valley High School basketball player Carter Mastovich was outside shooting hoops when the Steelers defensive star decided to stop in for some buckets.

We didn't get to see much of the action on the court, but Mastovich did tweet out a preview of Bush laying down some dunks.

And don't worry, Bush confirmed the pony-faded man nearly breaking the rim was, in fact, him.

Bush has made a few social media appearances this offseason, starting with a mural he had painted in his house.

He's also displayed a, well, unique talent - mastering the art of balancing while juggling.

The Steelers will begin reopening their facilities with some of the NFL, today. In the initial phase of the league's reopening process, no coaches or players are allowed to return to their teams.

