Steelers 'Disappointed' They'll End 54-Year Streak at St. Vincent College

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- The NFL announced this week that teams would not be traveling to their usual training camp fields this summer. 

The Steelers were one of 10 teams that travel from their facilities to attend camp in July. This year, their annual trip to St. Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa., won't happen. 

Steelers President Art Rooney II said he and the organization were "disappointed" that the team will not travel this season. Instead, training camp will take place at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. 

"We are disappointed for our fans and the city of Latrobe that we will not be able to hold our annual training camp at Saint Vincent College in 2020," Rooney II said in a statement, "but we are adhering to the policies and guidelines set forth from the NFL for teams that travel from their facilities each year. We look forward to returning to training camp at Saint Vincent College in 2021."

This is the first time since 1966 that the Steelers will not join fans in Latrobe for training camp, ending the second-longest streak in the NFL (54 years) only behind the Green Bay Packers' trips to St. Norbert College (60 years).

The NFL is holding teams back in concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic and the coronavirus outbreak. The league has not yet announced when teams will be able to start camp this summer. 

Noah Strackbein is a Senior Writer with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

