AllSteelers
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Steelers Donate $100,000 to Emergency Needs Fund

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers have made their contribution towards COVID-19 relief, making a $100,000 donation to United Way Emergency Basic Needs Fund.

The United Way mobilized to help to support families who have been economically impacted. Their 24/7 2-1-1 has also established an agreement to assist with the Allegheny County Health Department. 

The agreement includes:

  • Handling calls to provide general information about health questions concerning the virus and referring those in need to a health department.
  • Taking additional call volumes for Emergency Basic Needs such as, food, rent, utility bills that can escalate during the crisis.
  • Providing the most up-to-date CDC guidelines and recommendations from local authorities. 

"The United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania has always played a major role in helping our community," Steelers President Art Rooney II said in a statement. "During these unprecedented times in our country, we want to make sure those in need have the financial support to rally in our community. We are grateful for the efforts of all the heroes, volunteers and first responders during this crisis, and we hope this donation will assist the United Way in their efforts."

Other Steelers such as Zach Banner have began helping organization donate to those in need. Banner has joined with Cameo, the celebrity video message site, to donate all his proceeds to the Greater Pittsburgh Food Bank. 

For all Steelers news and updates, stay connected with AllSteelers and join the community page to get involved.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Steelers Super Bowl Winning Defensive Coordinator Passes Away

Former Steelers defensive coordinator and Pittsburgh native Woody Widenhofer passed away on Sunday.

Noah Strackbein

Ben Roethlisberger Helps Keeps Local Business Alive During Shutdown

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is playing his part in helping support local businesses during tough times.

Noah Strackbein

Ben Roethlisberger Leads Early Odds For Comeback Player of the Year

Ben Roethlisberger is throwing without pain for the first time in year and is an early favorite to win the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year.

Noah Strackbein

2020 Mock Draft: Steelers Go QB, TE With First Two Picks

Even after the signing of Eric Ebron, the Pittsburgh Steelers are predicted to eye up a tight end early in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Week 1 Free Agency Breakdown, Salary Cap Outlook

Week 1 of free agency is over and the Pittsburgh Steelers made plenty of noise early.

Noah Strackbein

Former Steeler Artie Burns Signs One-Year Deal With Bears

Former Pittsburgh Steelers' first-round pick Artie Burns found a new home in free agency.

Noah Strackbein

XFL Players the Steelers Can Target in Free Agency

Some XFL stars will be headed to NFL training camps this summer, and the Pittsburgh Steelers are going to get involved in the signings.

Noah Strackbein

For Steelers, It's Time We Stop Doubting the Return of Ben Roethlisberger

Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger is on his way back and feeling better than ever. It's time we start believing him.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Agree to Two-Year Deal with TE Eric Ebron

The Pittsburgh Steelers add tight end help with a big splash in free agency.

Noah Strackbein

by

Johnny Football

In Rare AFC North Trade, Steelers Land DT Chris Wormley

In a rare AFC North trade, the Pittsburgh Steelers have landed a defensive tackle.

Noah Strackbein