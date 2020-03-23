Steelers Donate $100,000 to Emergency Needs Fund

PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers have made their contribution towards COVID-19 relief, making a $100,000 donation to United Way Emergency Basic Needs Fund.

The United Way mobilized to help to support families who have been economically impacted. Their 24/7 2-1-1 has also established an agreement to assist with the Allegheny County Health Department.

The agreement includes:

Handling calls to provide general information about health questions concerning the virus and referring those in need to a health department.

Taking additional call volumes for Emergency Basic Needs such as, food, rent, utility bills that can escalate during the crisis.

Providing the most up-to-date CDC guidelines and recommendations from local authorities.

"The United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania has always played a major role in helping our community," Steelers President Art Rooney II said in a statement. "During these unprecedented times in our country, we want to make sure those in need have the financial support to rally in our community. We are grateful for the efforts of all the heroes, volunteers and first responders during this crisis, and we hope this donation will assist the United Way in their efforts."

Other Steelers such as Zach Banner have began helping organization donate to those in need. Banner has joined with Cameo, the celebrity video message site, to donate all his proceeds to the Greater Pittsburgh Food Bank.

