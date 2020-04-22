AllSteelers
Steelers Announce Donation Through NFL's Draft-A-Thon

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers announced donations to the Salvation Army and the United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania via the NFL's Draft-A-Thon.

Steelers president Art Rooney II, his wife Greta, and other members of the Rooney family have combined to donate $250,000 between the two charities. Head coach Mike Tomlin and general manager Kevin Colbert are also participating in the donations.

Several other Steelers partners such as Paul Evanson, Scott and Russ Swank, the Paul Family and the Varischetti Family, will also make donations to local charities

"We are grateful for the continued efforts of the Salvation Army and United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania, especially during these difficult times," Rooney II in a press release. "We wanted to rally as an organization and provide support to the local community. We have so many heroes that are on the front lines during the crisis, and we are very appreciative of the opportunity to give back to those in need. I am thankful for everyone who has been able to provide the financial support to assist these and other organizations with their efforts."

The NFL "Draft-A-Thon" is a three-day virtual fundraiser to benefit COVID-19 relief. Fans can donate to NFL.com/relief and watch a live tracker throughout the NFL Draft. The Salvation Army, United Way, American Red Cross, Feeding America, Meals on Wheels, and the CDC Foundation will benefit from the donations. 

"This is an unprecedented time in our local community," said Bobbi Watt Geer, President and CEO of United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania. "Donations like this help provide immediate relief for local families in crisis with food, shelter, transportation and more. The generosity from key partners like The Pittsburgh Steelers is critical to not only providing short term relief but helping us to build a strong foundation for recovery in the months to come. We are grateful for their support."

