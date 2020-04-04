Donnie Shell's Daughter to Present Him at Hall of Fame Induction

PITTSBURGH -- Donnie Shell will join two other Steelers greats at the 2020 Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement, as his gold jacket places him into the greatest in professional football history.

Shell decided to keep his enshrinement family oriented as he selected his oldest daughter, April Shell, to present him this fall. April is a principle at Summit Parkway Middle School in South Carolina.

"None of my kids remember when I played, so they are going to give a different perspective about me," Shell told team reporter Teresa Varley. "Everyone knows me as Donnie 'Torpedo' Shell, a four-time Super Bowl champion. All of the fans know me as that. We are more than just football players. They will see I am a dad and a role model to my children. She will give a different perspective of me to Steelers Nation and the fans of the National Football League. As I was praying about it, I felt good about getting her involved. What she is going to do is collaborate with her siblings, Donnie and Dawn, and they are going to talk about me and what they want to do and how she is going to present it. She is going to do the presentation from that input."

Shell will be enshrined on Sept. 18 during the Hall of Fame Centennial Celebration. Former Steelers head coach Bill Cowher will also be enshrined during the celebration.