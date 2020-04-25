Steelers Select LB Alex Highsmith With 102nd Pick

PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers have added defensive help to their roster with their second pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. With the 102nd pick, Pittsburgh selected Alex Highsmith, linebacker out of Charlotte.

The Charlotte edge rusher secured 15 sacks in 2019, adding 75 tackles and 21.5 tackles for loss to his career total. In four years, Highsmith accumulated 185 tackles, 47 tackles for loss and 21 to his resume. Now, he's moving to the NFL.

The Steelers needed to address edge rusher depth in the 2020 NFL Draft after releasing Anthony Chickillo in free agency. The team currently has Tuzar Skipper and Ola Adeniyi at outside linebacker behind Bud Dupree and T.J. Watt.

Pittsburgh enters Day 3 of the NFL Draft with four picks left. They'll start their Saturday with two fourth-round picks (124 and 135). From there, they'll wait until the sixth and seventh rounds to finish their 2020 NFL Draft.