Steelers' Draft-A-Thon Donations Being Used for Continued COVID-19 Relief

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- Donations from the Steelers' organization, including the Rooney family, Lebda family, and players and coaches, during the NFL's Draft-A-Thon in April, are being put into place by United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania.

United Way announced its next plan to help those affected by COVID-19, which includes a summer food program. They are partnering with the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank to fill service gaps in high-need areas in Pittsburgh this summer.

Starting this month, they will assemble 33 distribution sites that plan to supply more than 44,000 meals in the coming months. 

"I am pleased that Steelers ownership, coaches and players have come together to partner with the United Way to support these efforts to address food insecurity throughout the region," said Steelers President Art Rooney II told the team site.

United Way has also provided different services in the Pittsburgh area during COVID-19, including Emergency Basic Needs Network, Students and Families Food Relief Fund, Transportation Network, summer camps for students, and grocery shopping and delivery services for seniors through their Open Your Heart to a Senior program. 

The Rooney family donated $250,000 between United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania and Salvation Army during the NFL's Draft-A-Thon. 

"We are grateful for the continued efforts of the Salvation Army and United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania, especially during these difficult times," Steelers President Art Rooney II in a press release in April. "We wanted to rally as an organization and provide support to the local community. We have so many heroes that are on the front lines during the crisis, and we are very appreciative of the opportunity to give back to those in need. I am thankful for everyone who has been able to provide the financial support to assist these and other organizations with their efforts."

Noah Strackbein is a Senior Writer with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

