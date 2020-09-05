Steelers Finalize 53-Man Roster

PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers 2020 team is now official. Pittsburgh has reduced their roster to 53 ahead of the NFL's 4 p.m. deadline.

Offense

QB (3) - Ben Roethlisberger, Mason Rudolph, Devlin Hodges

RB (4) - James Conner, Benny Snell Jr., Jaylen Samuels, Anthony McFarland

FB (1) - Derek Watt

WR (5) - JuJu Smith-Schuster, James Washington, Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool, Ray-Ray McCloud

TE (3) - Eric Ebron, Vance McDonald, Zach Gentry

OT (3) - Alejandro Villanueva, Zach Banner, Chuks Okorafor

OG (4) - David DeCastro, Matt Feiler, Stefen Wisniewski, Kevin Dotson

C (2) - Maurkice Pouncey, J.C. Hassenauer

Defense

DE (4) - Cameron Heyward, Stephon Tuitt, Chris Wormley, Isaiah Buggs,

NT (2) - Tyson Alualu, Carlos Davis

EDGE (4) - T.J. Watt, Bud Dupree, Alex Highsmith, Ola Adeniyi

ILB (4) - Devin Bush, Vince Williams, Ulysees Gilbert, Robert Spillane

CB (6) - Joe Haden, Steven Nelson, Mike Hilton, Cam Sutton, Justin Layne, James Pierre

S (5) - Minkah Fitzpatrick, Terrell Edmunds, Curtis Riley, Jordan Dangerfield, Marcus Allen

Special Teams

K (1) - Chris Boswell

P (1) - Jordan Berry

LS (1) - Kam Canaday

The Steelers kick off their 2020 NFL season next Monday against the New York Giants. What are your thoughts on the 53-man roster? Let us know in the comments section below!

