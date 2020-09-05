Steelers Finalize 53-Man Roster
Noah Strackbein
PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers 2020 team is now official. Pittsburgh has reduced their roster to 53 ahead of the NFL's 4 p.m. deadline.
Offense
QB (3) - Ben Roethlisberger, Mason Rudolph, Devlin Hodges
RB (4) - James Conner, Benny Snell Jr., Jaylen Samuels, Anthony McFarland
FB (1) - Derek Watt
WR (5) - JuJu Smith-Schuster, James Washington, Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool, Ray-Ray McCloud
TE (3) - Eric Ebron, Vance McDonald, Zach Gentry
OT (3) - Alejandro Villanueva, Zach Banner, Chuks Okorafor
OG (4) - David DeCastro, Matt Feiler, Stefen Wisniewski, Kevin Dotson
C (2) - Maurkice Pouncey, J.C. Hassenauer
Defense
DE (4) - Cameron Heyward, Stephon Tuitt, Chris Wormley, Isaiah Buggs,
NT (2) - Tyson Alualu, Carlos Davis
EDGE (4) - T.J. Watt, Bud Dupree, Alex Highsmith, Ola Adeniyi
ILB (4) - Devin Bush, Vince Williams, Ulysees Gilbert, Robert Spillane
CB (6) - Joe Haden, Steven Nelson, Mike Hilton, Cam Sutton, Justin Layne, James Pierre
S (5) - Minkah Fitzpatrick, Terrell Edmunds, Curtis Riley, Jordan Dangerfield, Marcus Allen
Special Teams
K (1) - Chris Boswell
P (1) - Jordan Berry
LS (1) - Kam Canaday
The Steelers kick off their 2020 NFL season next Monday against the New York Giants. What are your thoughts on the 53-man roster? Let us know in the comments section below!
