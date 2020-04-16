AllSteelers
Steelers Sign Four Players Including Three XFL Alum

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers have announced the signings of four players on Thursday. The team agreed to contracts with four free agents; defensive back Breon Borders, tackle Anthony Coyle, center John Keenoy and defensive back Arrion Springs. 

Borders entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Oakland Raiders in 2017. After time with Oakland, he's played on the Buffalo Bills active roster and Houston Texans practice squad. He spent the 2018 and 2019 seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars, bouncing back and forth from the practice squad to active roster. 

Borders finished the 2019 season with the Washington Redskins before being waived in March. 

Coyle played with the New York Guardians in the XFL this spring. Prior to the XFL, he's played on the Houston Texans, Green Bay Packers and Atlanta Falcons practice squads. 

Coyle will join fellow Guardians signings, Jarron Jones and Cavon Walker, in Pittsburgh.

Keenoy also comes from the XFL, playing with former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Landry Jones on the Dallas Renegades. The offensive tackle signed with the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent following the 2019 NFL Draft. 

During his time at Western Michigan, Keenoy started 51 of 52 games in his four years. 

Springs was a rare trade in the XFL, being drafted by the Tampa Bay Vipers and sent to the Los Angeles Wildcats. He signed with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and has spent time with Chiefs, Browns, Saints, Raiders and Chargers practice squads. 

