Haden: Steven Nelson Will Get Recognition He Deserves in 2020

Pittsburgh Steelers fans had the opportunity to ask corner Joe Haden questions on Tuesday through the team's official app. Haden discussed his favorite career interception ( which was picking off Tom Brady two years ago), the differences between Cleveland/Pittsburgh, and two reasons why he signed with the Steelers.

"'It's amazing. Ben [Roethlisberger] and Coach Tomlin were the reasons I came to the Steelers as a free agent. Those dudes are just really good dudes. Ben is a (future) Hall of Fame quarterback. He makes us better as a secondary." said Haden on the call with fans.

Among the topics discussed were fellow cornerback Steven Nelson, a sometimes overlooked but key piece of a Steelers secondary that involves Haden and Minkah Fitzpatrick. Haden mentioned Nelson as a breakout candidate and said Nelson would finally get the respect he deserves.

Earlier Tuesday, Haden went on a zoom call and had this to say on Nelson's abilities as a corner and their partnership together:

"Being a corner in the league, you have to have confidence, and then you have to be able to know that you can cover anyone at any time. And then at the same time, not being cocky and not being able to not do it. I feel like Steve is a baller and has very quick feet. He has that mentality that he can cover anyone," said Haden.

"He is not too smart that he thinks he knows everything. He is always asking me, "Joe, why do you play stuff like that." Just concept and we have been able to chop it up with ball. There are not too many dudes that I have met that have been like Steve have been this talented and open for coaching from another player or just information from another player. He is already a great corner.

"I think he is going to start getting the recognition he deserves just because he lines up against the best receivers also and stays right in front of them. He is just one of the quickest corners I have seen, and he is just getting better starting to read concepts and read routes. We just talk ball a lot and it is just a good relationship."

For comparison, Nelson allowed less receptions and yards (as well as the same amount of touchdowns, zero) on just one target more (72) than the league's defensive player of the year in Stephon Gilmore.

In his second year in Pittsburgh, Nelson looks to improve on what already has been a tremendous start in black and gold. As far as Nelson's hype train goes, it's clear Joe Haden is the conductor.

