Report: Steelers vs Cowboys Hall of Fame Game Canceled

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- The 2020 Hall of Fame Game is the first step in the wrong direction for the upcoming season. The NFL reportedly canceled the meeting between the Steelers and Dallas Cowboys.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the NFL is removing the game from the 2020 preseason and pushing the enshrinement ceremony back to 2021.

By removing the game, the Steelers won't need to head to training camp before the rest of the league. As of now, teams are expected to hit their designated facilities by July 28. The Steelers would've needed to report by July 22.

Steelers defensive end Cameron Heyward said last week how he was pessimistic about the chance of playing on Aug. 6.

"I think we talk so much about safety, and [so] why would we want to expose two teams to an extra game a week early," Heyward said. "I think there's a rule that you have to have 47 days of football and activities before you can even get to the first game. So we're getting to the point where there's not a lot that can happen."

Without the enshrinement ceremony, former Steelers coach Bill Cowher and safety Troy Polamalu will wait until next year to enter Canton, Ohio. Schefter's report did not mention plans for the centennial class. 

Noah Strackbein is a Senior Writer with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

