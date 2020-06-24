Steelers Staying Light on Their Feet Heading to Training Camp at Heinz Field

PITTSBURGH -- It's home away from home - kind of - for the Steelers this summer. As the virtual offseason begins to wind down, the NFL is preparing themselves for a very cautious training camp.

For the Steelers, they won't be traveling to Latrobe, Pa. this offseason. St. Vincent College will remain empty while the team heads to Heinz Field to help follow the guidelines laid out by the NFL to help prevent COVID-19.

"The space is awesome over there — dining facilities, locker room facilities, from a spacing standpoint," Head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters on a Zoom call Tuesday. "There are elements of the stadium over there that I was unaware of because usually when I'm going to work, I've got a one-track mind."

The Steelers won't be spending their usual six weeks at St. Vincent for the first time since 1966. The NFL restricted teams from traveling during training camp, forcing ten teams to relocate for the 2020 summer.

"Obviously, you guys know me. I'm saddened by the fact that we can't go to Saint Vincent and Latrobe," Tomlin said. "Man, I'm a training camp lover. I do think there is some intangible value in going away to camp. But that's something that's outside our control here in 2020. We're not going to waste a lot of time worrying about things that are outside of our control. We're going to have a hardcore plan, but we're going to be light on our feet."

There will be challenges in adjusting to life at Heinz Field. The advantage of practicing where you play will be a factor, but having only one field - and the damage weeks of football does to a field - is undoubtedly a concern.

"We've got additional space than the 100 yards [at Heinz Field]," Tomlin said. "There's perimeter space that we also have to use. From time to time, we work on a one-field structured format.

"My only concern about the utilization of Heinz Field is not space, it's about the wear and tear of the field. Our intentions are right now, on a regularly scheduled basis to be determined, that we will get on buses and come over to the South Side and utilize our grass fields here from time to time in an effort to help preserve [Heinz Field]."

Still, Tomlin remains optimistic. He said there had been slight anxiety dealing with a virtual offseason. Not being able to be hands-on with players will hinder the team's ability to dive too deep into position battles and development.

"I feel good about the work that we've been able to get done in the virtual offseason," Tomlin said. "The players are probably more comfortable with the platform than the coaches, although there's been a lot of growth in that area over the time. It has been productive."

But as the virtual training ends and the team begins to finalize plans to return to their home field, Tomlin has a strong sense the transition will work out fine.

"As a matter of fact, I have a walk-through or two in the near future over there just to check on its overall readiness," Tomlin said. "But I've been through the process some and I've toured the facility and made some logistical plans. I feel really good about Heinz Field being a good venue for us to execute our camp and preseason."

