Former Steelers CB Ike Taylor Admits He Listened to Music in His Helmet

Ike Taylor spent all 12 years of his NFL career in Pittsburgh, and over time, became rather comfortable with his teammates. How comfortable? Well, Taylor appeared on the Pat McAfee Show to discuss how little he had to listen to calls.

With some skepticism behind the question, McAfee asked Taylor if rumors of him playing music in his helmet during games were true. "That's very illegal, isn't it?" he asked.

"That's so illegal. But you know what? It was creative, and I loved it," Taylor replied with a big smile and laugh.

Then, he explained.

"I had my Nano hooked up to my shoulder pads," Taylor said. "You know there's two guys on offense, it's the two quarterbacks, who get the play calls from the sideline. And then after, there's two guys on defense, and they have to be the captains. So you got one captain and then a sub, in case the captain gets hurt. So I was like, 'You know what, man, let me just go ahead put that in my helmet and not tell nobody, and just hook it up bluetooth wise.'"

Taylor said he didn't have to worry about missing calls from his teammates because of the chemistry the defense had at the time.

"Troy [Polamalu] and I played for 12-years straight. For the most part, everybody else I played with for six," Taylor said. "For us in the secondary, it was hand signals. It was never really us talking because we played together for so long, we either called eye contact, or it was hand signals. And we always knew what time it was."

So, while he was locking wide receivers up at the line of scrimmage, Taylor had his pump-up playlist rocking in his ears. A playlist of over 500 songs, the corner never had to worry about missing a beat. And his artist of choice when trying to stop football's best pass-catchers?

"It was Lil Wayne all day," he laughed.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.