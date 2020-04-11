AllSteelers
Steelers Draft Prospect Jalen Reagor Sends Virtual Pro Day

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- One Steelers NFL Draft prospect did an at-home Pro Day during the COVID-19 pandemic to send to scouts around the league. TCU wide receiver Jalen Reagor joined a vastly growing group of draft hopefuls in sending their virtual Pro Days to NFL teams in hopes to boost their draft stock. 

These tapes have included 40-yard dashes, three-cone drills, catching and throwing drills and for Reagor, a weigh-in. 

Reagor is expected to be a possible first, early second-round pick in the upcoming draft. Since most Pro Days around the country were canceled because of the pandemic, players began sending tape to NFL teams that showcased what these coaches and GMs would've saw in person. 

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has brought the biggest light to this trend when he sent throwing drills to all 32 teams following his return from hip surgery. 

Reagor's video includes a 4.22 second 40-yard dash, 3.97 shuttle drill and 6.75 three-cone drill. During the NFL Combine, Reagor ran an official 4.47 40-yard dash, finishing 15th amongst wide receivers. 

At TCU, Reagor 2,248 yards and 22 touchdowns during three seasons as a Horned Frog. In preparation for the NFL Draft, the receiver has taken his training back to his high school days, working out at a local school gym and spending his days knocking out hundreds of push-ups a day. 

"You go back to what you've learned from when you were a kid in your high school days, when you'd try to get an extra pump for picture day," Reagor said in an interview with Bleacher Report. "You do your pushups, your situps, and everything else takes care of itself."

Sports Illustrated's Kevin Hanson has Reagor landing with the New York Jets at the 48th pick. The Steelers first selection in 49th. 

