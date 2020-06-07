Pops Was Hyped: Steelers' James Conner Surprises Dad With New Truck

Pops was hyped according to James Conner's social media post, surprising his father with a new car. And hyped he was.

Before he enters his contract season, with a much-needed comeback in front of him, Conner spent the weekend giving his dad a present.

The reaction was, well, priceless. Conner's dad couldn't believe his NFL running back son just handed him the keys to a new 2020 GMC truck - all blacked out if I may add.

You see this all the time. Raiders running back Josh Jacobs bought his father a house after being drafted in 2019, and he's just one example of many athletes who treat their parents with life-changing gifts with their first contract.

Amid some difficult times in the United States, Conner is continuing to bring positivity and love to his social media feed. This time, he let everyone walk away from the racial equality movement for just a minute to watch his father put on a huge smile.

Conner said last week that he is trying to spread "togetherness" during this difficult time. While pushing for change, he's trying to use his platform to bring unity among the country.

"Obviously what's been done, what's currently going on, is very wrong," Conner said. "But for me, I'm just going to continue to promote togetherness and unity - because we need change and I think that it starts, as cliche as it sounds, it starts with hope. This younger generation, newer generation coming up, it's on us. And young parents, I'm not a parent, but it's on young parents to teach their kids about unity and togetherness, and how we're stronger together. So really, I've been trying to use my platform to spread that."

