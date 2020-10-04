SI.com
Steelers' Jarron Jones Arrested for Aggravated Assault Following Altercation With Girlfriend

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Jarron Jones was arrested on Saturday, Oct. 3 after a physical altercation with his girlfriend, according to a criminal complaint obtained by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. 

The altercation occurred between Jones, 26, and his girlfriend during the early hours of Saturday morning. When police arrived at the scene, they found a woman crying and breathing heavily as she walked downstairs from a second-floor apartment, according to the criminal complaint. She then told police there was a physical altercation between her and the man upstairs, identified as Jones. 

When Jones walked down from the second-floor apartment, police detained him. He told the officers he was renting the apartment upstairs and was dating the woman, according to the criminal complaint. 

Jones told police that the two returned to the apartment after separate nights out and the woman started "breaking items in the apartment and yelling at Jones," as stated in the report. The report claims Jones then grabbed her "by the back and legs and placed her outside."

The woman claimed Jones strangled her, hit her in the face, smashed his Xbox console over her face, picked her up and threw her outside, according to the complaint. She reported to police that she lost consciousness during the incident. 

The criminal complaint reports the woman had abrasions on the right side of her face near her temple, bruising with some swelling on her right forearm and a small abrasion on her upper left chest region. She was taken to a local hospital in stable condition. 

Jones was taken to Allegheny County Jail and charged with aggravated assault, strangulation and simple assault, according to the criminal complaint obtained by the Post-Gazette.

Jones signed with the Steelers after spending the spring in the XFL. Despite not making the 53-man roster, he returned as a member of the team's practice squad. 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

