Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster Files Trademark for Apparel and Accessory Marketing

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- Possibly the most marketable member of the Steelers locker room, JuJu Smith-Schuster, is looking to land a trademark for his brand. 

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Smith-Schuster has filed for a trademark on 'IT'S LITTY,' looking to use the phrase for apparel and cell phone accessories. His attorney Darren Heitner is handling the filing under the TEAM JUJU LLC corporate entity. 

Smith-Schuster is the latest athlete to file for a trademark on a memorable phrase. Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Davon Godchaux is in efforts to trademark 'ChauxDown,' and Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams filed to trademark 'WHOLE LOTTA.' 

Smith-Schuster is entering the final year of his rookie contract and is set to make $1.037 million this season. 

Noah Strackbein is a Senior Writer with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

