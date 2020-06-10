Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster Files Trademark for Apparel and Accessory Marketing

PITTSBURGH -- Possibly the most marketable member of the Steelers locker room, JuJu Smith-Schuster, is looking to land a trademark for his brand.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Smith-Schuster has filed for a trademark on 'IT'S LITTY,' looking to use the phrase for apparel and cell phone accessories. His attorney Darren Heitner is handling the filing under the TEAM JUJU LLC corporate entity.

Smith-Schuster is the latest athlete to file for a trademark on a memorable phrase. Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Davon Godchaux is in efforts to trademark 'ChauxDown,' and Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams filed to trademark 'WHOLE LOTTA.'

Smith-Schuster is entering the final year of his rookie contract and is set to make $1.037 million this season.

