JuJu Smith-Schuster Surprises Family With New House

Just two days after Steelers running back James Conner surprised his mother with a new home, JuJu Smith-Schuster shocked his family with one of their own.

Smith-Schuster spoke on his vlog about the meaning behind getting to help his family. In a 19-minute long video, the Steelers wide receiver calls his mom to tell her she's the new owner of a house and then flew out to show his parents and siblings their new home.

"Now that I’m able to live my dream and play in the NFL, I think it’s everyone’s dream to take care of their family at some point in their life, especially when it’s their parents,” Smith-Schuster said in the vlog. “For me, myself, I’m buying my mom and dad a house. It’s something I’ve wanted to do since I was a kid.”

Smith-Schuster is set to make $1,037,152 this season before negotiating his next NFL contract next spring.

”This is one of the biggest accomplishments of my life and a dream come true!” Smith-Schuster wrote on Twitter. “I’ve wanted to do this for so long, finally being able to do this is just unbelievable to me.”

