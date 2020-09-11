JuJu Smith-Schuster Still Waiting on Those Pregame Emotions

PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers kick off the 2020 NFL season on Monday night against the New York Giants but under unique circumstances.

Week 1 won't feature fans at MetLife Stadium and comes just six weeks after teams reported for training camp in July. A much different atmosphere than usual, players are taking the season in stride, trying to find their comfort in the strange situation.

For Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, opening night of Pittsburgh's season hasn't hit emotionally. During a Zoom call with media, the fourth-year receiver said he's still waiting on those pregame feelings.

"It hasn't really hit me yet," Smith-Schuster said. "I think it'll probably hit me when we actually get there. We start traveling. We're in a hotel the night before. That's when it'll finally hit me. To be our first game showcased on Monday night football will also be cool. But to be out there with no fans, I can't really explain how I'm going to feel until that day comes."

Smith-Schuster said the team's younger wide receivers, Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool, have made strides during camp. Heading into the first week, he expects both to impact players for the team.

He also has high expectations for himself. After spending the offseason working with a personal trainer, Smith-Schuster sees 2020 as a big year for himself, even if he hasn't felt the pregame jitters yet.

"It was ideal for me to have a one-on-one session, have a mentor on the field and off the field. It's helped me so much," Smith-Schuster said. "Going into this season, I'm 100% ready. My preparation is good. I can't wait to go out there and play ball with my guys and win a game."

