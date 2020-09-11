SI.com
AllSteelers
HomeAllSteelers+NewsPodcastsGM ReportGame Day
Search

JuJu Smith-Schuster Still Waiting on Those Pregame Emotions

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers kick off the 2020 NFL season on Monday night against the New York Giants but under unique circumstances. 

Week 1 won't feature fans at MetLife Stadium and comes just six weeks after teams reported for training camp in July. A much different atmosphere than usual, players are taking the season in stride, trying to find their comfort in the strange situation.  

For Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, opening night of Pittsburgh's season hasn't hit emotionally. During a Zoom call with media, the fourth-year receiver said he's still waiting on those pregame feelings. 

"It hasn't really hit me yet," Smith-Schuster said. "I think it'll probably hit me when we actually get there. We start traveling. We're in a hotel the night before. That's when it'll finally hit me. To be our first game showcased on Monday night football will also be cool. But to be out there with no fans, I can't really explain how I'm going to feel until that day comes."

Smith-Schuster said the team's younger wide receivers, Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool, have made strides during camp. Heading into the first week, he expects both to impact players for the team. 

He also has high expectations for himself. After spending the offseason working with a personal trainer, Smith-Schuster sees 2020 as a big year for himself, even if he hasn't felt the pregame jitters yet.

"It was ideal for me to have a one-on-one session, have a mentor on the field and off the field. It's helped me so much," Smith-Schuster said. "Going into this season, I'm 100% ready. My preparation is good. I can't wait to go out there and play ball with my guys and win a game."

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

THANKS FOR READING ALL STEELERS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

T.J. Watt and Steelers Speed-Filled Defense Aren't Overlooking the Giants

Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt understands it's the NFL, and no matter who the favorite it, overlooking an opponent is a mistake.

Noah Strackbein

How the Steelers Can Slow the Giants' Playmakers

There are two matchup problems for the Pittsburgh Steelers defense this week that will force them to adjust. Here's how they'll do it.

Noah Strackbein

Film Review: How the Steelers Gameplan For Daniel Jones

Take an extensive look at the New York Giants quarterback and how the Pittsburgh Steelers can take advantage of his tendencies.

Donnie Druin

Meet The Opponent: Giants Host Steelers on Monday Night Football

Get an inside look at the Giants vs. Steelers match-up with Giants Country writer Jackson Thompson.

Donnie Druin

'It's on to the Next Goal': Starting Job Only a Milestone for Banner

Starting Week 1 isn't the end goal for Pittsburgh Steelers tackle Zach Banner.

Noah Strackbein

Fitzpatrick Utilizing Cowboys and Giants Film to Prepare for Garrett's Offense

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is watching all the film he can get his hands on to prepare for the New York Giants.

Noah Strackbein

Dustin Colquitt Recalls Meeting Art Rooney Sr. During His Father's Time With Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers punter Dustin Colquitt looks back at his fondest memory of Art Rooney Sr. and a signature that's last over 30 years.

Noah Strackbein

by

Noah Strackbein

Forget Future Implications, Heyward's Deal is a Homerun

In years to come, Cameron Heyward's extension could cost the Pittsburgh Steelers needed cap space. But right now, it's exactly what should've happened.

Cody625

Acceptance, Love and the Future: Ryan Shazier's Retirement Press Conference

Ryan Shazier's final press conference as a player was filled with love, acceptance and gratitude.

Noah Strackbein

Watch: Tomlin, Williams and Colbert Send Messages to Shazier

Ryan Shazier holds back tears as his former coach, general manager and teammate send their congratulations to the Steelers' retiree.

Noah Strackbein