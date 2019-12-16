JuJu Smith-Schuster Feeling Sense of Urgency as Steelers' Season Begins to Narrow

PITTSBURGH -- As the Steelers threw for only 202 yards and 4 interceptions against the Buffalo Bills, wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster did what he's done the last four weeks - watch. The third-year receiver hasn't played since Week 11 because of a PCL injury suffered in Cleveland, but has started to make progress towards a return.

Last week, Smith-Schuster practiced for the first time since the injury, only to suffer a regression the following day. After missing the team's final practice before Sunday, Smith-Schuster ruled himself out and headed into Week 16 with the second hope at returning.

"This is a different process for me, I've never been out for this long so usually I'm out there playing," Smith-Schuster said. "I've had some major injuries in my life where I've been out for maybe a week at most, so I just want to go out there and play fast. That's what I want to do but I've got to listen to my doctors."

A positive sign for a possible return, the Steelers wide receiver did workout on the field prior to Sunday night's showdown. Working some light running and pass catching in before kickoff, Smith-Schuster gave the public it's first glimpse of progression since leaving FirstEngergy Stadium.

"It felt great. I think it's more so when you're in the environment you feel a lot better with the adrenaline that's running through your body," Smith-Schuster responded on how he felt after working out. "I feel like I could've played but at the same time you take precautions and I've been careful of taking it slow."

Hoping to play in Week 15 might have been a long shot but the wide receiver is planning to give it another go when the Steelers begin practice this week. Without any real plans on when he'll finally be back, Smith-Schuster is taking it day-by-day, saying he'll see how his knee feels throughout the week.

With two games remaining and the Steelers in a must-win situation heading to New York, the sense of urgency for the wideout's return is stronger than ever. The team and Smith-Schuster are staying cautious with how quickly he's back on the field, but there's an understanding that the offense could certainly use a Pro Bowler receiver right now.

"Yeah of course we've got two more games, we've got to win out," Smith-Schuster said. "You never know what the future holds for us so for myself it's more so I want to be out there, my minds telling me I want to go out there, my body is telling me I want to go out there but I don't want to go out there and mess it up to the point where I'm out for a whole other year because of my knee. So, [I'm] just taking it slow and playing the game smart."

In the meantime, Smith-Schuster is staying involved as much as possible. Working with teammates, attending meetings and talking football has kept his mind ready for the next time he dresses on game day.

"Honestly, just being around the guys, going to the meetings, being in the young guys' ears and just talking ball," Smith-Schuster explained his involvement during his injury. "It sucks I can't be on the field running but at the same time I can be a great leader by being in the room, being in meetings, being on the practice field."

Running around before the game wearing a D6CK sweatshirt is a step in the right direction, but Smith-Schuster has remained focus on thing - playing.

"Always, that's an every day thing," Smith-Schuster said on his mindset to return as quickly as possible. "I'm just doing what they'e telling me to do in the weight room and in the training room and just trying to go out there and help my team as much as possible."