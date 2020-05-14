Kevin Colbert on Roethlisberger: 'When You Know What the Truth is, You Just Kind of Let it Go.'

It appears the words of Jay Glazer made it to the top of the Steelers front office. The NFL insider put a major spotlight on quarterback Ben Roethlisberger when he wrote that Roethlisberger was "allergic" to offseason workouts.

"One yoga session, playing golf and drinking some beer," is how Glazer phrased it. But entering his 17th season on the field, Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert isn't too worried about Roethlisberger's offseason program.

In an interview with WXDX's Mark Madden, Colbert said, "you see them, you hear them, but when you know what the truth is, you just kind of let it go.”

Entering the season at 38-years-old, Roethlisberger's conditioning has never seemed to bother those in Pittsburgh. Coming off of elbow surgery on his throwing arm, Colbert is still unbothered by however his quarterback is preparing for the year ahead.

"I know where Ben is, where he’s been in his career, and I’ve never worried about his conditioning,” Colbert said. "When he shows up at training camp, he’s ready to go. He knows how to prepare himself."

As for the when the team returns to their facility this offseason, Colbert mentioned how Roethlisberger will be working a rehab-style program instead of just jumping back into things.

"(Compared to) the amount of work he’s gotten in previous training camps, it will be different when we get in because he’ll be in a semi-rehab state," Colbert said. "But we have no concerns about him and his physical conditioning."

And despite the words of Glazer, Colbert knows Roethlisberger's resume speaks louder than any critic. A two-time Super Bowl champion, and player who remains one of the best passers in football.

To those who have worked with him throughout his 17 NFL seasons, he's shown nothing but the ability to improve.

"I know that he could easily walk away from this game as well, but he’s continuing to play it because I think he really wants to prove and do more," Colbert told Madden. "To me, the guy has Hall of Fame credentials as he stands today, but that’s not enough for him – and, to me, that’s a mark of greatness."