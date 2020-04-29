AllSteelers
Kevin Colbert Denies Jameis Winston Rumors, Puts End to Cam Newton Debate

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- During an interview on 93.7 The Fan, Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert denied all rumors that the team offered quarterback Jamies Winston a "lucrative deal" before he decided to sign with the New Orleans Saints. 

"I can honestly say that we absolutely made no negotiation or offer to a veteran quarterack," Colbert said. 

He added that the team remains confident in the return of Ben Roethlisberger. After reconstructive surgery on his throwing elbow, Roethlisberger missed all but two weeks of the 2019 season. Now, at 38-years-old, he's returning from injury. 

"The thing that really keeps our optimism alive is not only having Ben back, but maybe having a better Ben back. I try to be optimistic in any situation," Colbert said. "When he sits for a year he also rested the rest of his body for a year. Maybe the surgery will help him have even a stronger arm coming back. Those are the types of things that I look for, and all indications are that he's on a solid course to be back full speed, which can only help us and help those other players get back to the level they were at in 2018."

Colbert also put a bit of a damper on the Steelers possibly signing free agent quarterback Cam Newton. Despite not mentioning Newton, he did give praise to Mason Rudolph and the team's support in him as their backup this season. 

"What we really liked about how he handled his benching was that he was positive, he worked harder and he stayed the course," Colbert said. "When he was called on in the Jets game he played his best quarter and a half. Unfortunately, he got hurt. A lot of times we find out about ourselves when we are put in tough situations and Mason was last year, and he responded both times, in my opinion."

Rudolph is going to be the team's backup in 2020. They're just hoping he doesn't have to play. 

"We're hopeful that Mason doesn't get to play a lot, quite honestly," Colbert said. "If he's not called on to play that means that Ben's doing what we had hoped for. We're very comfortable with Mason where he was last year. As I've stated before he was five and three as a starter." 

