PITTSBURGH -- It appears Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph is doing more than training while in California this offseason. Entering his third year in the NFL, Rudolph has been in Los Angeles training with teammate JuJu Smith-Schuster as the country remains in quarantine.

Smith-Schuster isn't the only person he's spent time with. Being caught in a picture on a coffee run, Rudolph was spotted with Bachelor star Hannah Ann Sluss, last week.

In a report from TMZ, the two have been seen in public together three times over the last several days. There's no certainty whether or not these two are dating, but a TMZ source did say, "they very much seemed lovey-dovey. He even opened her car door."

Sluss, who was the runner-up of Bachelor Season 24, said earlier last month that she was having a "little quarantine fling," with an unknown person.

“I’ve had someone drop me off coffee,” she said in April. “Since times are different, I guess that could be considered kind of a date.”

Rudolph isn't the first Steelers quarterback to possibly date Sluss. Prior to the pandemic shut down, former Steeler Josh Dobbs was spotted with Sluss at a bar.

Like Rudolph's, Dobbs' relationship with Sluss was never confirmed as anything serious.

Rudolph seems to be locked in as the Steelers second-string quarterback. Head coach Mike Tomlin and general manager Kevin Colbert continue to put faith in the third-year player as Ben Roethlisberger returns from injury.