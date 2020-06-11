Steelers' Matt Feiler Signs Second-Year Tender

PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers reportedly landed two of their 2019 starters after Matt Feiler and Mike Hilton signed their second-year tenders, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano.

Feiler had until Monday to sign the tender offered in March. He's now set to make $3.259 million this season. Feiler is set to make 110% of his 2019 contract of $645,000. He's made 27 starts with the Steelers since making the roster in 2017.

The Steelers signed veteran guard Stefan Wisniewski and drafted Kevin Dotson this offseason to help replace Ramon Foster, who retired in March. Although Feiler has made 26 of his 27 starts for the Steelers at right tackle, but has experience working at guard as well.

The team will work out several options to replace Foster, including allowing Feiler to move to guard and Zach Banner and Chuks Okorafor compete for tackle.

Last season, Feiler was ranked at the 15th best tackle, according to Pro Football Focus. Only six players allowed fewer sacks and played as many snaps as Feiler did.

Cornerback Mike Hilton also signed his tender today, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Hilton is also set to make $3.259 million this season after making eight starts in 2019.

Noah Strackbein is a Senior Writer with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.