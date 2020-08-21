SI.com
AllSteelers
HomeGame DayNewsGM ReportPodcasts
Search

Matt Feiler Hoping To Stay Home With Steelers in Next Contract

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- Matt Feiler is one of many Steelers in search of a long-term deal in Pittsburgh next spring. The former right tackle turned left guard is filling a new role for the offense this season but is playing for more than the team's betterment. 

Feiler will play the 2020 season under a restricted free agent tender he signed in June. The second-round tender will earn him $3.259 million this season—a 110% increase from his $645,000 salary in 2019. 

After this season, he'll be looking to sign another contract with the team, likely one longer than one season. 

"It'd be great to stay here," Feiler said on Friday. "I'm from Pennsylvania. It's closer to my family and friends. My wife and I, kind of this is our home. I'd love to stay here. With the contract stuff coming up, I can't really focus on that right now. I just got to focus on the season right now and take it one game at a time."

Feiler has started 27 games for the Steelers since 2017 and is taking on another challenge this season. The coaching staff has decided to move Feiler into left guard and allow Zach Banner and Chuks Okorafor to compete for right tackle. 

Feiler hasn't concerned himself with the change. 

"Both [Banner and Okorafor] done a great job. [Feiler's] done a great job," offensive line coach Shaun Sarrett said. "That's one thing I'll credit [Feiler], he played at a high level at tackle last year, and he didn't bat an eye when we asked him to move inside. He's ready to go, and we appreciate that."

Last season, Feiler ranked as the league's 15th best tackle, according to Pro Football Focus. Only six players allowed fewer sacks and played as many snaps as Feiler did. 

Feiler played Week 10 last season against the Los Angeles Rams at left guard. 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Steelers Prepared to Let Banner, Okorafor Compete Till Game Week

Steelers offensive line coach Shaun Sarrett has seen strides from both right tackles. So much so that he's ready to wait this position battle out until Week 1.

Noah Strackbein

Year Two Coming Easy for Bush After Offseason Spent Critiquing

Devin Bush spent his offseason critiquing his first NFL season and taking that next step for the Steelers defense.

Noah Strackbein

Jerome Bettis Files Racial Discrimination Suit Against Pittsburgh Company

Former Super Bowl winning running back Jerome Bettis has filed a racial discrimination lawsuit against a company he promoted in Pittsburgh.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Sign WR/Return Man Ray-Ray McCloud

The Steelers add another wide receiver/kick returner as training camp heats up.

Donnie Druin

Early Training Camp Standouts

Three Steelers caught everyone's attention walking into camp. Two more look to have taken the next steps in their veteran careers.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Not Giving Up on Rookie Punter Despite Uneven Position Battle

The Steelers kept Corliss Waitman around for a reason and they're going to assure he has every opportunity to prove himself this summer.

Noah Strackbein

Ryan Switzer Hired Personal Chef to Help Get in 'Best Shape' of His Career

"Like coach Tomlin always says, especially because of the lack of the offseason, 'Physical conditioning proceeds anything that we do.'"

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Head to Off Day With Limited Injuries

The Steelers won't practice tomorrow before returning to the field Friday.

Noah Strackbein

Stephon Tuitt Acclimating Himself Back Into Defensive Front

Stephon Tuitt's last game cam in Week 6 of the 2019 season, but he's prepared to step right back into his role on the Steelers' defense.

Noah Strackbein

Benny Snell Jr. is Quicker, Faster and 12 Pounds Lighter at Steelers Camp

Steelers running back Benny Snell Jr. came to training camp with a leaner look and quicker feet.

Noah Strackbein