Matt Feiler Hoping To Stay Home With Steelers in Next Contract

PITTSBURGH -- Matt Feiler is one of many Steelers in search of a long-term deal in Pittsburgh next spring. The former right tackle turned left guard is filling a new role for the offense this season but is playing for more than the team's betterment.

Feiler will play the 2020 season under a restricted free agent tender he signed in June. The second-round tender will earn him $3.259 million this season—a 110% increase from his $645,000 salary in 2019.

After this season, he'll be looking to sign another contract with the team, likely one longer than one season.

"It'd be great to stay here," Feiler said on Friday. "I'm from Pennsylvania. It's closer to my family and friends. My wife and I, kind of this is our home. I'd love to stay here. With the contract stuff coming up, I can't really focus on that right now. I just got to focus on the season right now and take it one game at a time."

Feiler has started 27 games for the Steelers since 2017 and is taking on another challenge this season. The coaching staff has decided to move Feiler into left guard and allow Zach Banner and Chuks Okorafor to compete for right tackle.

Feiler hasn't concerned himself with the change.

"Both [Banner and Okorafor] done a great job. [Feiler's] done a great job," offensive line coach Shaun Sarrett said. "That's one thing I'll credit [Feiler], he played at a high level at tackle last year, and he didn't bat an eye when we asked him to move inside. He's ready to go, and we appreciate that."

Last season, Feiler ranked as the league's 15th best tackle, according to Pro Football Focus. Only six players allowed fewer sacks and played as many snaps as Feiler did.

Feiler played Week 10 last season against the Los Angeles Rams at left guard.

