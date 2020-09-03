PITTSBURGH -- Entering his 11th season in the NFL at 31-years-old, Maurkice Pouncey isn't thinking about the future.

The Steelers center is excited to get back to "normalcy." His century in Pittsburgh has seen it's fair share of, well, everything. Last year, though, there was little "normalcy" that happened within the team.

As Ben Roethlisberger returns to camp and the NFL prepares for kickoff on Sept. 10, Pouncey is beginning to feel back to his regular football self.

"To see him back there. To see how comfortable he is, how motived he is. To watch his whole process, going into the surgery and then come back like this in year 17, it's been incredible to watch," Pouncey said on Thursday. "I know injuries are hard, especially at that age. But he's been out there rocking. A true leader, a true soldier, and you can really appreciate the type of player he is. That's is normalcy for sure."

The beginning of a new season will bring challenges for Pouncey. He's working with a new group of players next to him as Matt Feiler moves to left guard, and Kevin Dotson and Stefen Wisniewski fill in for an injured David DeCastro.

It's the first time in years Pouncey won't be working next to Ramon Foster and DeCastro throughout training camp. A situation a veteran has rarely experienced, Pouncey said the adjustment has been smooth.

"With Matt [Feiler], it's coming along easily," Pouncey said. "We've been around each other a long time. He's a strong player. Can move really really well. He's locked into the offense. He knows the ins and outs of how we block and how we protect.

"Dotson's a younger guy. He's trying to learn. He's trying to protect. He's very very strong, powerful. He can move well. When you're a young guy, you're doing a whole bunch of wild stuff, but he's going to be a great player here pretty soon down the line.

"[Wisniewski] is a veteran player. He's a really smart guy. He knows the ins and outs of football. He knows how to adjust whenever blocks come. It's good to have another voice in there that can talk a little bit deeper about defenses and understanding of the true game."

sign up for a free subscription to AllSteelers+ and submit your questions HERE. What's the latest from Steelers Camp? Send your questions to Noah for Monday Mailbags! Take a second and

Pouncey is thankful for the younger group the Steelers have throughout the offensive line. Players like Dotson, Zach Banner and Chuks Okorafor are cementing themselves into the group's core and bringing life to the offensive line room as they do.

"As you get older, they bring in guys, and you're so built on trying to create them and help them become great players so they can go on and have great careers and futures," Pouncey said. "The Steelers have done a great job of bringing guys in as far as draft picks and bringing guys in.

"Young guys they've got coming up right now as far as Dotson, Chuks [Okorafor] and [Zach] Banner, the Steelers are headed in the right direction. It's very positive. I enjoy the moments because as you get older, you lose some of the stuff you look forward to. Those guys have brought a lot of energy back to the room, and I really appreciate that."

And as he enters his 11th NFL season, some begin to wonder how much longer Pouncey has left. But the five-time All-Pro says he's got gas in the tank and he's not thinking about stopping.

"It's all about having fun and enjoying it," Pouncey said. "For me, contracts not an issue. Years in the league is not an issue. I'm coming in, and I'm enjoying it still. We've got a good young group. Guys are still motivated. I feel like I can still do it at a very high level. Until someone proves me otherwise, I'll be playing."

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.