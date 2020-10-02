Mike Hilton on Offseason, Underdog and Contract

PITTSBURGH -- At the end of the season, Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Mike Hilton will become a free agent - again.

The fourth-year nickelback has become a staple for the Steelers defense, moving from undrafted rookie to starter to proven contributor to team-leader in tackles, pass deflected and interceptions through three games.

A road unimagined for most undrafted rookies who were deemed too small to play in the NFL. But for Hilton, it's been a challenge he's overcome to find himself here - believing next spring is his opportunity for his first long-term contract.

"I've been the underdog my whole life. I embrace that role," Hilton said on Thursday. "I play on defense with guys like Cam [Heyward] and T.J. [Watt], Minkah [Fitzpatrick]. That's who all the media knows, but if you ask some of those guys inside the locker room, they really know how much I put into this defense and how much I'm willing to go all-out for these guys."

The Steelers policy forbids them from negotiating contracts during the regular season. They inked defensive end Cam Heyward to a four-year, $65.6 million deal days before their first game, but left Hilton and others waiting for the offseason.

"I'm not really focused on it," Hilton said about his contract. "I'm focused on doing what I've been doing, playing well and helping our team get in position to win games. Everything off the field will take care of itself. As a man, I want to go out there and do my job and focus on what I can control. Let everything else fall into place."

Hilton has recorded 21 tackles, two sacks, four tackles for loss, and an interception through three games. He's been frequently highlighted as one of the Steelers' biggest contributors this season, in a group including four Pro Bowlers and three All-Pros.

"Mentally preparing and physically preparing my body throughout the offseason," Hilton credited his early-season success. "One, this was a different offseason, so I had a lot more time to really learn my body and get it up to par and get in real football shape. And for the mental part, me going into my fourth year, I've seen a lot of things. I played a lot of different offenses. I've played a lot of different coordinators and quarterbacks. Me having all that experience and learning the game has put me in position to make plays."

In a room filled with first-round picks and proven veterans, Hilton leads a pack of underdogs who have made a name for themselves in Pittsburgh. Whether it's Vince Williams, Isaiah Buggs, or Hilton, the Steelers have their fair share of the overlooked in their locker room.

"You've got a lot of different guys. Late-round draft picks, undrafted guys, shoot, even new guys trying to make an impact anyway on this team," Hilton said. "We're all a close-knit group. One thing Coach [Tomlin] always says it, 'No matter how you got here if you can help us win, that's a plus,' and we've got a lot of guys who do that."

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.