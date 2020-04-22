Odds Say Steelers Go Defense With First Pick

PITTSBURGH -- The needs of the Steelers 2020 NFL Draft sit on both sides of the football. From defensive tackle and linebacker to running back and wide receiver, Pittsburgh can find 'best available player' at any position with the 49th overall pick.

But according to the odds, that position is going to follow the trend they've set for the last seven years. With 11/10 odds, per BetOnline.ag, the Steelers will draft on the defensive side of the football with their first pick.

Over the last 10 years, Pittsburgh has only selected two offensive players with their first pick in the draft; Maurkice Pouncey and David DeCastro. Outside of the two All-Pro linemen, the selections have included five linebackers, a safety, cornerback and defensive end.

Steelers Last 10 First-Round Picks:

Devin Bush, LB

Terrell Edmunds, S

T.J. Watt, LB

Artie Burns, CB

Bud Dupree, LB

Ryan Shazier, LB

Jarvis Jones, LB

David DeCastro, G

Cameron Heyward, DE

Maurkice Pouncey, C

In AllSteelers' Mock Draft 3.0, the Steelers select Neville Gallimore with the 49th overall pick. The defensive tackle out of Oklahoma has been named to the Steelers since reporting he's spoken to them at the Reese's Senior Bowl.

Although the odds don't predict the Steelers third-round pick (102), their history could suggest they flip to offense. In the last ten NFL Drafts, Pittsburgh has selected six offensive players with their second pick.

The odds of them selecting an offensive weapon with the 49th pick is 5/7, a -150 betting chance to change up their 10-year pattern this weekend.