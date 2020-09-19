PITTSBURGH -- Steelers offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner isn't losing sleep over rookie Kevin Dotson starting in Week 2.

As the Steelers sort out their injury issues upfront, fourth-round pick Dotson will make his first NFL start in place of the injured David DeCastro and Stefen Wisniewski.

The Steelers placed Wisniewski on injured reserve on Friday, leaving him off the team for at least three weeks. They promoted former seventh-round pick, Derwin Gray, to provide depth behind Dotson and Chuks Okarafor.

"There's always going to be a little angst there, but again, this is professional football. These guys are professional about their work," Fichtner said about Dotson starting his first game. "The nice unique thing is you just mentioned a couple names like Pounce and Al [Villanueva] and Matt [Feiler], who is no longer young. That is a good strong nucleus from a communication standpoint to a no-blink standpoint to a big brother standpoint."

Fichtner said Dotson has shown his value to this team during training camp. Without any preseason games, this will be Dotson's second-ever NFL matchup.

The Steelers offensive coordinator feels he's up for the challenge, though.

"He is just a naturally strong, tough-minded guy," Fichtner said. "The natural thing for him to do is get physical with somebody. Now, match the technique and fundamentals of a young player that makes his job so important and allows you to really achieve better and great successes at your position. Those are going to have to come with time. He is working hard, and he has been available. I'm excited for him to get his opportunity."

As the team prepares for their first home game on Sunday, their offensive line will look different from Week 1. Dotson and Okorafor will start in place of Wisniewski and Zach Banner, who was placed on IR after tearing his ACL.

Depth wise, Gray, Jerald Hawkins and J.C. Hassenauer will provide relief.

"I may have a little more gray hair thinking about it, but in no way would we put anybody that's a part of our roster that I won't get a good night sleep because I trust them," Fichtner said.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.