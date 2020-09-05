Steelers Reconstruct David DeCastro's Contract

PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers started cut weekend by reconstructing guard David DeCastro's contract, according to multiple reports.

The reconstruction creates $4 million in cap space for the Steelers this season. This offseason, the team has pushed roughly $25 million into future years. Earlier this year, they reconstructed contracts with Ben Roethlisberger, Maurkice Pouncey and Joe Haden.

DeCastro's 2021 cap hit will now be $14.2 million. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the NFL revenue loss could leave the salary cap as low as $175 million. DeCastro, Pouncey, Roethlisberger, Pouncey, Stephon Tuitt and Steven Nelson will account for over $100 million of the team's 2021 cap.

According to OverTheCap.com, the Steelers have $4.7 million in available cap space before DeCastro's reconstruction.

DeCastro has missed two of the last three weeks of training camp with an injury. The Steelers have until 4 p.m. ET to trim their roster to 53.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.