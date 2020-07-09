Steelers Plan to Reduce Seating Capacity, Offer Refund for Season Ticket Holders

PITTSBURGH -- Steelers season ticket holders were informed Wednesday that a full refund is an option for their 2020 seats.

In an email sent to season ticket holders saying the team plans to reduce their 68,400 seating capacity due to COVID-19 concerns. If ticket holders decide to return their tickets, they'll be able to renew their tickets in 2021.

"Our goal is to still have fans at Heinz Field this year with the understanding that social distancing, as well as all fans being required to wear masks, will play a role in the capacity to ensure a safe atmosphere," Steelers spokesperson Burt Lauten said in a statement. "We will continue to work with the NFL and public health officials to finalize plans for fans to attend our home games."

If fans decide to return their tickets, they'll need to request a refund via the team's website and include a reason to put their tickets on hold until 2021.

The Baltimore Ravens announced Wednesday they'll only be allowing 14,000 fans into their stadium during games.

In the email to season ticket holders, the Steelers said, "we are working with public health officials and the NFL on plans for fans to safely attend the games. Our goal is to have fans at Heinz Field this season. We anticipate that we will be working with a reduced capacity scenario and that fans will be required to wear masks. We will provide more information on the regular season plans once they are finalized."

Noah Strackbein is a Senior Writer with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.