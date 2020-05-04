AllSteelers
Art Rooney, Kevin Colbert Reflect on Passing of Don Shula: "His Recommendation Was Key to Hiring Chuck Noll"

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers front office is reflecting on the passing of legendary Miami Dolphins coach Don Shula. Shula passed away on May 4 at the age of 90. 

Shula led the Dolphins to the NFL's first-ever 16-0 season. He coached in Miami for 26 of his 33 NFL seasons and remains the winningest coach in NFL history with a 328-156-6 record. 

Steelers president Art Rooney II and general manager Kevin Colbert released statements through the team on the passing of the Hall of Fame coach. 

"I am saddened to learn of the passing of Don Shula," Rooney II said. "In my opinion, Coach Shula is on the Mount Rushmore of NFL Head Coaches and his coaching career impacted so many people on and off the field. His recommendation to my grandfather and father was key to hiring Chuck Noll. I know both had great respect for Coach Shula and all of the outstanding contributions he made to the NFL.

Our thoughts and prayers with the entire Shula family as he will missed by the entire NFL community."

Art Rooney hired Noll as the head coach in 1969 as the youngest coach in the NFL, at the time. Before his retirement in 1991, he led the Steelers to four Super Bowl victories. 

Colbert also had a connection with the Miami coach. He and Shula were in Miami together for five seasons from 1985-1989 while Colbert was working as a college scout.

"I am so sorry to learn of the passing of Coach Don Shula," Colbert said. "I was very fortunate to have spent 5 years with Coach Shula. I always admired the manner in which he lived out his faith and showed a dedication to his family while meeting the demands of being a great NFL coach. These are lessons I will forever cherish. Please know that he and his family will be in our prayers."

