Steelers Could Lose $156 Million in Revenue If They Play Without Fans

Noah Strackbein

As of now, the NFL is focusing on finding a way to start the season as scheduled, while in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. One option that might force the league to consider is playing without fans in stadiums. 

Although finding a way to play is the most important goal, not playing with fans will hurt the revenue of every clubhouse. According to Forbes.com, that's $156 million lost for the Steelers. 

According to Forbes, the NFL would lose more than $5.5 billion in revenue if fans cannot attend games. That number comes from the league's sales of tickets, concessions, sponsors, parking and team stores during the 2018 season. 

The $5.5 billion makes up 38% of the NFL's revenue throughout the season. 

According to Forbes, the Steelers earned $156 million from Heinz Field revenue in 2018 - leading the AFC North. The Baltimore Ravens made $153 million, Cleveland Browns $113 million, and Cincinnati Bengals $99 million from their stadiums. 

Forbes valued the Steelers at $2.585 billion last year.

Currently, Allegheny County is entering the 'yellow-phase' of Pennsylvania's reopening plan. The Steelers plan to join the NFL in beginning to bring employees back into their facilities on Tuesday, May 19. Following the league's guidelines, players and coaches will not be prohibited to return until all 32 teams are under the same restrictions.

Noah Strackbein is a Senior Writer at AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

