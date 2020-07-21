AllSteelers
Steelers Ink First Rookie Contract

Noah Strackbein

The Steelers get the ball rolling on their rookie contracts as teams prepare for their newest members to join them for camp. First reported by ESPN's Field Yates, the team signed third-round pick Alex Highsmith. 

Highsmith becomes the first member of the Steelers' rookie class to sign a contract. 

In his final season at Charolette, Highsmith totaled 75 total tackles, 21.5 tackles for loss and 15 sacks. He started 25 games after joining the team as a walk-on during his freshman year. 

As the Steelers' third-round pick, Highsmith is set to receive a $832,296 signing bonus, according to Spotrac.com. He'll earn a $610,000 base salary and carry a $818,074 cap hit for the team. 

The team still needs to sign five draft picks and 10 undrafted free agents.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

