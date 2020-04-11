AllSteelers
Report: Colts to Sign Former Steelers FB Rosie Nix

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- Former Steelers fullback Rosie Nix is expected to sign a one-year deal with the Indianapolis Colts, per ESPN's Jordan Schultz. 

Nix was named the 2019 special teams captain, but only appeared in three games due to a lingering knee injury he suffered in Week 1 against the New England Patriots. The Steelers signed former LA Charger Derek Watt to a three-year, $9.75 million contract in March and released Nix the same week.

Nix made the 2017 Pro Bowl after recording his first career rushing and receiving touchdowns and recording 10 special teams tackles. 

The financial details of the one-year deal weren't released with the report. At only 28-years-old, Nix should be able to find a larger contract after a healthy 2020 season. 

