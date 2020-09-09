Acceptance, Love and the Future: Ryan Shazier's Retirement Press Conference

PITTSBURGH -- Ryan Shazier announced on Wednesday that he's ending his journey back to football and instead, retiring.

An emotional day for everyone in the Steelers organization, Shazier was met with well wishes and love from teammates, coaches, fans and staff.

At 3 p.m. ET, Shazier took the Zoom stage for his final press conference as a Steelers player. He thanked the organization and the fans, spoke of what's to come, and provided insight into where he is physically.

It was a final goodbye from the game he's loved since the age of five. A day he expected to come much later but accepts he was meant to meet this young.

Shazier's retirement press conference told a story. One that many will reiterate, but one that may best be told from Shazier himself. So, that's where I leave you - to read the Pro Bowler's final farewell to the game he fell head over heals for 23 years ago.

- The decision to officially leave the field -

"It hasn't been an easy time," Shazier said. "I have done everything I can the best that I can to hold it in and be my best self. I feel like right now is the best time to move forward and focus on the next steps in my life. I am truly excited about the future. I am excited about retirement. It's a little bit bittersweet. I never expected it to end so soon. I am excited about what's next.

"The last few years I have been working my tail off to come back and play. I just felt it was time for me to start transitioning, focus on my family more and the next steps in my life. It was tough for me. Football players try to hold on as long as possible."

- Feelings towards the support he's received -

"It's very touching. Sometimes it's really hard for me," Shazier said. "Everybody that I played with, they all know much I put into the game. They know how much I love the game. Just to know they supported me, are there for me and still love me in the situation I am in really means a lot. Everybody doesn't get it to end the way they want, but I am excited. It's emotional when you hear and see it."

- Finding the strength to make retirement official -

"My family made it a lot easier on me," Shazier said. "It's been tough for all of us, from the day I got hurt until now. We always have a positive mindset. It doesn't matter what situation I'm in, I'm always trying to find the positive way out of it. I get that from my mom. That is just the mindset I have. The better you feel about a situation, the better your chances are of being where you want to be.

"I didn't come back and play football again, but I am still transitioning, getting healthy. I am happy with where I am right now. At first it was tough, but I am at peace with where I am at."

- Will he allow his sons to play football? -

"If my boys love it enough and want to play, I am going to let them play," Shazier said. "I don't feel like football is why I got hurt. I should have been safer. At the end of the day it was a routine tackle. I don't have anger for the game of football."

- An uplifting update on his physical progress -

"One day at my house I was doing rehab, my son was running away from me. It was funny," Shazier said. "He tried to run away from me, and I tackled him as if was playing a football game. I think I tackled him too hard. It was kind of funny, but I think it was kind of an achievement that I was able to tackle my son. He is not an NFL running back, but it was kind of cool to chase your son and catch up with him and tackle him."

- What's next? -

"One thing I'm starting right now, I'm working with Spotify. Partnering with their podcast network. We're going to be speaking about what's going on in the NFL every Tuesday on Spotify ... And then I have some business ventures that I'm learning more about, and then my foundation. I just want to give more to people who are going through the same situations as myself.

- Mike Tomlin and Vince Williams send love -

"When I think about you and your growth and development, I think about you two," Tomlin said about Shazier and Williams. "I think about the mornings where you guys really sharpened your sword and developed your love for the game, and more importantly your commitment to the game. More than anything I want you to know how fun it was for me to watch that natural development. I appreciate you for allowing me to be a part of that.

"I have nothing but love for you. This is just the beginning. We want you to know we love you brother. We are looking forward to watching you take the next step in life."

"I just want to tell you I love you man," Williams said with a glowing smile. "Thank you for all of the memories. I really feel like you were always a much better person than you were a football player. When you are a person like that, it's always going to translate into things off the field.

"I'm so excited about watching you attack everything else the way that I got to see you attack football. With that lion's aggression. I just want to let you know I love you, bro and I'm excited about what you've got going. And I'm happy that I'm going to be there to get to watch and be there with you."

Shazier said after Williams spoke, "Man, they almost made me cry."

- Colbert brings tears -

The tears didn't stay back long. Shazier wiped away tears after Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert ended the press conference with a message to his player.

"A lot of times when players' careers come to an end, we worry about what that next step is for the players, because a lot of times they don't find their way," Colbert said. "The one thing I want to do is thank you for easing our worries. From the day you got hurt to the day we're looking at you today, never once have you ever said, 'Why me?' And that gives us the strength, and gives others the strength to know that any challenge you can overcome and you have overcome. That gives us great security moving forward, knowing that whatever that next step is, you're going to be successful.

"And I just want you to know, you can retire from the game of football, but you're never going to retire from being a Pittsburgh Steeler."