Steelers Place Ryan Shazier on the Reserve/Retired List

PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers have done what they could to help Ryan Shazier as he recovers from a spinal injury suffered in 2017. This year, they've placed him on the Reserve/Retired list for the 2020 season.

"Ryan's placement on the Reserve/Retired List serves as a matter of protocol to ensure his continued inclusion within our organization moving forward in his professional career," Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert said.

Shazier has spent the last two seasons on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list for Pittsburgh. The 2014 first-round pick has become an icon for the team and the city during his efforts to rehab from spinal stabilization surgery on Dec. 6, 2017.

The linebacker plays a continued role with the team and has been honored by a number of awards including the Ed Block Courage award, voted on by his teammates.

During his playing time, Shazier totaled 299 tackles, seven interceptions and seven forced fumbles.

