AllSteelers
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Steelers Place Ryan Shazier on the Reserve/Retired List

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers have done what they could to help Ryan Shazier as he recovers from a spinal injury suffered in 2017. This year, they've placed him on the Reserve/Retired list for the 2020 season. 

"Ryan's placement on the Reserve/Retired List serves as a matter of protocol to ensure his continued inclusion within our organization moving forward in his professional career," Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert said. 

Shazier has spent the last two seasons on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list for Pittsburgh. The 2014 first-round pick has become an icon for the team and the city during his efforts to rehab from spinal stabilization surgery on Dec. 6, 2017. 

The linebacker plays a continued role with the team and has been honored by a number of awards including the Ed Block Courage award, voted on by his teammates. 

During his playing time, Shazier totaled 299 tackles, seven interceptions and seven forced fumbles. 

For all Steelers news and updates, stay connected with AllSteelers and join the community page to get involved.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Steelers Add Ben Roethlisberger to List of Restructured Contracts

The Pittsburgh Steelers have restructured contracts with four veterans now, adding Ben Roethlisberger to a growing list.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Lose Javon Hargrave, Tyler Matakevich in Free Agency

The Pittsburgh Steelers have lost two defenders as the NFL's legal tampering period took storm this week.

Noah Strackbein

Release and Restructure: Steelers Look to Continue Rampant Start to 2020

After a busy Monday that involved multiple players being released and restructured, what's ahead for the Steelers through the rest of the week?

Donnie Druin

Ramon Foster Retires

Ramon Foster spent his entire NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, announcing his retirement from the league on Instagram.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Release Mark Barron, Johnny Holton as They Continue to Free Cap Space

The Pittsburgh Steelers added two more players to their cap casualties as they try to create enough cap room for Bud Dupree's franchise tag.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Begin Clearing Cap Space, Release Linebacker Anthony Chickillo

The Pittsburgh Steelers have begun creating cap space by releasing outside linebacker, Anthony Chickillo

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Place Franchise Tag on Bud Dupree

With the deadline to tag players set at noon on March 16, the Steelers officially placed the franchise tag on Bud Dupree.

Donnie Druin

What Newly Approved CBA, Salary Cap Means for Steelers

On Sunday, a new salary cap and collective bargaining agreement was established for the NFL. What does the introduction of both mean for the Steelers?

Donnie Druin

Steelers President Art Rooney II Releases Statement on New CBA

Pittsburgh Steelers president Art Rooney II joins the NFLPA and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell in praising the approval of the league's new CBA.

Noah Strackbein

NFL Players Vote to Approve New CBA

The NFL will see a number of adjustments after the players approved the new collective bargaining agreement.

Noah Strackbein