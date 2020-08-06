AllSteelers
Steelers Season Ticket Holder Have Until Aug. 14 to Request Refund

Noah Strackbein

Steelers season ticket holders have until Aug. 14 to decide if they'd like a refund for their 2020 seats. The team sent out an email to ticket holders Wednesday, informing them of the deadline. 

The team has already refunded tickets for two preseason games and will do the same for any regular-season games played without fans. Season ticket holders can request a refund or credit for any games played with fans in attendance. 

Pittsburgh has yet to finalize how many fans will be held in Heinz Field this season. 

"If it is determined that fans are permitted to attend games, it is highly likely that seating capacity will be greatly reduced to allow for social distancing and other safety measures," the email wrote. "It will also be necessary to create seating groups or 'pods' to allow for social distancing between various groups while seated. Given these requirements, we will not be able to offer you your exact season ticket location for the 2020 season. Every effort will be made to offer you a seat location that is similar to your season ticket location.

"If fans are permitted to attend games, season ticket holders who have elected to keep their season tickets for the 2020 season will have the opportunity to select new seat locations on a game-by-game basis. You may apply the funds that you have already paid for your 2020 season tickets towards these new seat location offers. Any unused funds will remain on your account as a credit toward the 2021 season or you may request a refund."

Fans are not guaranteed to sit in their purchased seats for the 2020 season due to COVID-19 precautions. Any season ticket holder who does request a refund will have the ability to retain their seats for the 2021 season. 

Season ticket holders are unable to sell tickets online or transfer them electronically. 

