Steelers Sign Former Penn State WR DeAndre Thompkins

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers make more roster moves over the weekend, adding wide receiver DeAndre Thompkins to their 80-man team. 

Thompkins is a former Penn State receiver who signed as an undrafted free agent with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2019. After being cut, Thompkins was selected in the fourth round of the XFL Draft. He caught seven passes for 85 yards and a touchdown in four games. 

During his time at Penn State, Thompkins caught 83 passes for 1,245 yards and six touchdowns. In 2017, he was named Second-Team Big Ten by the coaches. 

To make room for the signing, the Steelers released cornerback Alexander Myers. Myers spent 2019 on the Steelers practice squad. 

