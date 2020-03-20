AllSteelers
Steelers Sign TE Eric Ebron to 2-Year Deal

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- The extra cap space the Steelers have been creating is now going to use as the team signs tight end Eric Ebron to a 2-year, $12 million deal, per sources. Ebron played in 11 games for the Indianapolis Colts in 2019, catching 31 passes for 375 yards and three touchdowns. 

Pittsburgh adds Ebron to the tight end lineup that includes Vance McDonald and Zach Gentry. McDonald was one of the six Steelers to reconstruct his contract this season after the team picked up his 2020 option. 

The signing of Ebron likely means Nick Vannett won't be returning to the Steelers. Pittsburgh acquired Vannett in a trade in Week 4 from the Seattle Seahawks for a  fifth-round pick in the 2020 draft. He caught just 13 passes for 128 yard through 13 games. 

Ebron will compliment McDonald as he attempts to bounce back from a down year. The veteran tight end had 38 catches for 272 yards and three scores following a career-high year in 2018. 

The newly signed tight end said Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has been scouting him since his time at North Carolina and finally got a hold of him this free agency. 

"He told me he's been on me since I was a Tar Heel, and he's happy to get one of the guys he wanted out of college," Ebron told ESPN's Josina Anderson. "He said being a defensive coach he knows I'm hard to game plan against and I'm excited to come." 

